Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.840-$1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Several analysts have commented on BRKR shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.64.

BRKR opened at $75.98 on Thursday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

