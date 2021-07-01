BTIG Research Trims Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Target Price to $59.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.