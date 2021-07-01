Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BG opened at $78.15 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

