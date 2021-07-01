Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%.

Shares of BYRN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.72. 297,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.89. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradley Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

