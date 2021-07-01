C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

CCCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,510 shares of company stock worth $622,654.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,135,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCCC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

