CACHE Gold (CGT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,263.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for $57.34 or 0.00173035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $120,263.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.19 or 0.00667470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,639% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

