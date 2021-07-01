Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,362 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,880. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.23 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

