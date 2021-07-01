CaixaPay Trading Up 3,826.1% This Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00136977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00168979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,548.90 or 1.00131697 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

