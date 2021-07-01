Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $57.69

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.69, but opened at $59.64. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 3,964 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

