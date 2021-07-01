Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 48.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

