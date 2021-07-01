Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.