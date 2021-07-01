Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after buying an additional 1,184,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after buying an additional 1,353,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after buying an additional 2,062,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

