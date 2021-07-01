Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives $39.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23. Canfor has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.