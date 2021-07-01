Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

CBNK stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $281.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.