Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 335,785 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 867.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,785 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 368,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 2,338.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE BB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 117,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,759,488. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

