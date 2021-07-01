Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 132,991 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 69.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,991 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 25.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after buying an additional 304,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 261,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,842,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.