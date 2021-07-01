Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 21,159 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In related news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,211 shares of company stock valued at $17,651,642 in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.