Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,078,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 190,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,524,000. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.09. 740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

