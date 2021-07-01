Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 36,888 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,888 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $200.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,736. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.90.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.