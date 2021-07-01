Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 631,349 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,851 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 631,349 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after buying an additional 1,840,943 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,875,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

