Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.4% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

