CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq Sells 53,260 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mahmud Ul Haq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $401,496.60.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.42 on Thursday. CareCloud, Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. Analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

