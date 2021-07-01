CargoX (CXO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,036.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $44.92 million and approximately $50,036.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00680853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,210.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

