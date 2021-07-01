CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,059 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,467 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,050. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

