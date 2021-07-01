Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.44. 69,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

