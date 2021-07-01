Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Carter’s worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

