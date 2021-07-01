Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.04. 98,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

