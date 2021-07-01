Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $246.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $222.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.65. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $162.88 and a one year high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

