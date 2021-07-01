Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Sells $365,510.54 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $119.05 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

