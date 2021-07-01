Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Sells $365,510.54 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $119.05 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.75.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
