Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.79. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

