Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

