Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.86.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Insiders have bought a total of 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727 in the last three months.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.57. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.1899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

