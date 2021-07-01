Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Centaur has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $842,082.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

