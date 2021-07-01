Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

