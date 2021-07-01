Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,006,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,323,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

