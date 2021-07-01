Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.79.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $78.54. 83,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,430. Cerner has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

