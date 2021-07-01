Chainlink (LINK) 1-Day Volume Hits $788.70 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $18.09 or 0.00054132 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $7.88 billion and approximately $788.70 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.00695499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,956.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.76 or 0.07554268 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,509,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

