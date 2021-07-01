Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CADMF remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 249,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,872. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51.
About Chemesis International
