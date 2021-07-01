Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CADMF remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 249,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,872. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.