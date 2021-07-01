Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.06. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.