Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,816 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.