Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 408.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.53% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.05. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

