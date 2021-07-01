Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $579.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. Corporate insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

