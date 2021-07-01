Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.70. Chimerix shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 5,352 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $689.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $44,179,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $16,763,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

