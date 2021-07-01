China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CICHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,387. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Construction Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

