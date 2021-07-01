China Construction Bank Co. to Issue Dividend of $1.02 (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.0198 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of CICHY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.49.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Construction Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CICHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

