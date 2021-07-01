China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 229.0% in June

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, an increase of 229.0% from the May 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.9 days.

Shares of CRWOF remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53. China Railway Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.