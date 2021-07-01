China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 229.0% in June

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, an increase of 229.0% from the May 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.9 days.
Shares of CRWOF remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53. China Railway Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20.
China Railway Group Company Profile
