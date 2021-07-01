Christian Grant Buys 500 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CAO Christian Grant purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,552 shares in the company, valued at $882,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $18.53 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SecureWorks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.