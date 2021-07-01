Christian Grant Buys 500 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CAO Christian Grant purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,552 shares in the company, valued at $882,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $18.53 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SecureWorks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

