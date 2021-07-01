CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 291.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CHS were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. 62,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,801. CHS has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

