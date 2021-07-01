CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 52,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 110,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 77.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

