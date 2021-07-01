CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $13.03 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Avalara worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avalara by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Avalara by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $161.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.21.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

